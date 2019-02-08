Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Eddie Jackson Obituary
MR. EDDIE JACKSON

Mr. Jackson, 72, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 1966 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked as an Assembler for Daimler/Chrysler 15 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He is survived by wife, Linda; sons, Sean (Danyell) Copeland, Jeffrey M. and Brian (Lisa) Jackson; brother, Nate (Andrea) Jackson; 8 grand, 1 great grandchild and special friend, Julius Lassiter. Special thanks to ProMedica Toledo Hospital MICU Medical Staff. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dwayne Braxton, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2019
