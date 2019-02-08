|
MR. EDDIE JACKSON
Mr. Jackson, 72, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 1966 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked as an Assembler for Daimler/Chrysler 15 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He is survived by wife, Linda; sons, Sean (Danyell) Copeland, Jeffrey M. and Brian (Lisa) Jackson; brother, Nate (Andrea) Jackson; 8 grand, 1 great grandchild and special friend, Julius Lassiter. Special thanks to ProMedica Toledo Hospital MICU Medical Staff. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dwayne Braxton, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2019