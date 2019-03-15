Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Eddie L. Nash Jr. Obituary
MR. EDDIE L. NASH, JR.

Mr. Nash, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a Detailer for the Nice Car Company. He is survived by wife, Gloria A. Jacobs-Nash; daughters, Amina and E'Dana Nash; 5 grandchildren and sisters, Pam Fitzpatrick and Mary (Howard) Bills. Funeral Services will 10 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 9 am Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019
