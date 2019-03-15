|
MR. EDDIE L. NASH, JR.
Mr. Nash, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a Detailer for the Nice Car Company. He is survived by wife, Gloria A. Jacobs-Nash; daughters, Amina and E'Dana Nash; 5 grandchildren and sisters, Pam Fitzpatrick and Mary (Howard) Bills. Funeral Services will 10 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 9 am Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019