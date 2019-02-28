|
|
MR. EDDIE WIGGINS
Mr. Wiggins, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School, obtained his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Toledo and worked part-time in security. He is survived by son, Francis O'Neal; 5 grandchildren; 5 brothers; 4 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be 2 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2008 Valentine St. 43605, preceded by a 1 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Jerrus Everett, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019