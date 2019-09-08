Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Edgar D. McKenzie


1951 - 2019
Edgar D. McKenzie

Edgar D. McKenzie, 68, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Edgar was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 7, 1951 to Robert and Marie (Edel) McKenzie. He was Teamster tanker truck driver for 37 years, with 5 million safe miles. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and watching Indians Games with his grand puppy, Magic.

Edgar is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen; son, Shawn McKenzie; brother, Joseph; and sisters, Penny and Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert III; and sister, Pamela.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials contributions can be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
