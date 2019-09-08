|
Edgar D. McKenzie
Edgar D. McKenzie, 68, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Edgar was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 7, 1951 to Robert and Marie (Edel) McKenzie. He was Teamster tanker truck driver for 37 years, with 5 million safe miles. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and watching Indians Games with his grand puppy, Magic.
Edgar is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen; son, Shawn McKenzie; brother, Joseph; and sisters, Penny and Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert III; and sister, Pamela.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials contributions can be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019