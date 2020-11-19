Edgar "Eddie" Donald Miller,Jr.
Edgar Donald Miller, Jr., 61, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Flower Hospital. He was born on May 12, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alice and Edgar Miller, Sr. Eddie was a 1977 graduate of Waite High School and had a long career with Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was known as a true character who was always on the move looking for a good time. Eddie had a giving heart and adored his grandkids. He loved spending time with family and friends. In his spare time, Eddie collected trains and enjoyed riding around on his Harley and driving in his Corvettes. He will be dearly missed.
Eddie is survived by his daughters, Missy (Timothy) Tomes and Amanda (Patrick) Ferko; grandchildren, Taylor, Cooper and Tanner Tomes, Fayth and Hope Hall, Lukas and Kristian Ferko; his loving and caring sister, Denise (Rick) Zawodni and his nephew, Richard (Dawn) Ferguson III and his nieces, Alyson (Lee) Zawodni and Samantha (Peter) Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where funeral services will take place at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
