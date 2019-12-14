|
|
Edie Reanee Taylor
EDIE REANEE TAYLOR, 57, of Manitou Beach, MI, formerly of Bluffton, IN, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, with her daughter and husband by her side, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. She was born in Bluffton on March 11, 1962 to Richard and Carol Lhamon. She married to the love of her life, Michael D. Taylor, in Reiffsburg, IN on April 25, 1980.
Edie had several jobs including Bummie's Resturant, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Bluffton Rubber, Gold Shield, Johnson Controls, Dillard's Department Store and Pet Supplies Plus. Edie was an avid reader and animal lover, especially her dog, Lola.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her daughter, Kristen R. Taylor. Edie is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Lori L. Taylor; her brother, Stephen (Paula) Lhamon; a niece and several nephews whom she thought the world of.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. December 19 at the First United Methodist Church, Blissfield, MI on US 223 between the stoplights. There is handicap accessibility at the facility. Some snacks will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or a .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019