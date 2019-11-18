|
|
(News story) Edie Recker, who owned and operated a local elevator company and became an outspoken advocate for transgender individuals, died Nov. 12 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo Center. She was 70.
She died from leukemia, said her wife, Karen Recker.
"[Edie] was the kindest, most gentle person who never met a stranger," Ms. Recker said. "Her heart was always open to help anyone that was in need. She was a great activist fighting for transgender rights and she did a lot of good for her community in educating people about being transgender."
Edie Recker was born April 26, 1949, in Toledo to Charles "Bub" and Faye Recker. She graduated from Eastwood High School where she was a member of the marching band.
Ms. Recker acquired American Home Elevator Co. in Perrysburg in the mid-1990s. In 2012, she had gender reassignment surgery to become a transgender woman.
She spoke to The Blade in 2016 about her journey. She said her coworkers accepted her when she came out, and her customers stayed with her.
Coming out vastly improved her relationship with her two children. She insisted they still refer to her as "dad."
"When we are in a group, they introduce me as 'This is Edie, my dad,'" she said in 2016. "And as soon as I'm gone there are going to be a lot of questions. They're going to have to explain who I am, what I am, and how I transitioned. For them to be able to go through that means a lot."
Ms. Recker was active in the Coalition of Ohio Equality Toledo and founded the Transgender Support Group of Toledo. She gave lectures at Bowling Green State University on transgender issues and gave presentations at Adams State College in Colorado in 2016.
Her wife said people listened when she spoke.
"She was just so open and friendly," Ms. Recker said. "She loved to tell her story. I was really proud she was fighting for a cause she believed in."
Ms. Recker was the first transgender to attend Sylvania United Church of Christ. She served on committees and was instrumental in the church becoming more open and accepting of transgender people.
Her wife said the Toledo community embraced her with open arms.
"You hear about bigotry, but I never heard a bad word or any slurs against her," Ms. Recker said. "I found that totally amazing in this day and age that she was so open about everything and so accepted by the community and her peers."
The Reckers enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles together, as well as gardening and playing with their dogs.
Ms. Recker is survived by her wife Karen; daughter Andrea Bruozis; son Jon Recker; stepdaughter Meegan Webb; and stepsons Kenneth Leavitt, Jason Webb, and Sonnie Hayes.
Visitation will be held Tuesday at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite Harley Davidson or "Bling" apparel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Jay Skebba. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-9414.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 18, 2019