Edith B. Brown
Edith Berline (Stubblefield) Brown was born to Reed M. and Roberta (Stone) Stubblefield, December 31, 1927 in Knights, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clinton H. Brown; her parents; her brother, Albert Randolph Stubblefield and her niece, Gwendolyn Stubblefield (whom she raised).
Her passing is mourned by her daughters, Edith (Clarence) Washington, Bernita (Danny) Robinson and Linnea (Charles) Garth; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services are Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at City of Zion, Mt. Zion Church 701 Vance Street, Toledo, Ohio. preceded by 10:00am wake. Visitation is Friday 4-6 p.m. at the The House of Day Funeral Services. Reverend Talmadge Thomas, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019