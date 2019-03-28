Resources More Obituaries for Edith Rathbun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Bondy Rathbun

1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Edith Bondy Rathbun, an office professional who, through saving and investing, became a benefactor of the arts, education, and community causes, died March 7 in her West Toledo home. She was 103.



She was housebound the last several years, as her health declined, but was "mentally there right to the end," said Craig Frederickson, her attorney.



Mrs. Rathbun's presence through the years at functions to benefit Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Toledo Symphony League, Toledo Botanical Garden, and Toledo Animal Shelter Auxiliary was noted in The Blade's "On the Town" column.



"She wanted to give people advantages in life. She appreciated culture and art and wanted to share that with others," Mr. Frederickson said.



With contributions to the University of Toledo, Mrs. Rathbun endowed a scholarship through university college for women at least 25 years old; the Edith Rathbun Outreach and Engagement Excellence Award for faculty, and a tutoring center named Rathbun Cove through the Learning Enhancement Center.



"She shared an interest in helping women, that education is one way you can make a difference in your life," said Cathy Zimmer, UT director of academic and curricular initiatives who met Mrs. Rathbun about 18 years ago.



Mrs. Rathbun's visits at least twice annually weren't sterile guided tours. She came to the dinner for the women who won the Rathbun scholarship. She met with student tutors.



"She was a small person who had a dynamite personality and was always asking them questions about themselves," Ms. Zimmer said. "She would talk about how she had seen the growth of the city of Toledo. She had a pretty sharp sense of humor sometimes, and she was a good story teller.



"She was impeccably dressed all the time. She was stylish," Ms. Zimmer said. "Her eyewear was always fashion forward, and was a good conversation starter. She took a lot of pride in her appearance."



Mrs. Rathbun for 35 years was a secretary at Sun Oil. Co., retiring in 1979, and "was able to invest her Sun Oil stock very prudently," Mr. Frederickson said. "It's amazing what she was able to accumulate over the years."



In 2004, she gave UT $111,500 for the scholarship fund bearing her name.



"It seems harder for a woman in the business world to get ahead. She needs a good educational background," Mrs. Rathbun said then.



She believed it fitting to put some of her own investment earnings to that use.



"I've had a nice happy life, and I like to spread it around a little if I can," she told The Blade.



She was born Jan. 25, 1916, to Delilah and Frank Bondy. By her 1936 graduation from Scott High School, she'd appeared in local theater productions. She had principal roles at the Repertoire Little Theatre, as the 10th Street stage of the Toledo Repertoire Theatre was known.



She supported the Rep for decades afterward and attended performances into the 2014-15 season.



Her support for the Toledo Museum of Art included donating a sterling silver tea service, designed by the architects responsible for the Glass Pavilion. The 2004 gift was in tribute to Roger Berkowitz, who was retiring as museum director - unbeknownst to the honoree.



"I was totally surprised and thrilled," Mr. Berkowitz said. "I didn't know it until it was out in the gallery and went and saw the label, that she had given it in my honor.



"She had a lot of enthusiasm for life and was a very cultivated woman," Mr. Berkowitz said.



She and Barnes Rathbun married in 1952. Her husband worked for the family business, Rathbun-Jones Engineering Co., which made ship engines. He died in 1991. She for years afterward held Christmastime gatherings for his family and extended family on the top floor of One SeaGate on the riverfront.



"She was independent and very much herself," said Kay Foster, a cousin of her husband's.



There are no immediate survivors. Services were private in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.



Tributes are suggested to First Congregational Church; the Salvation Army; the Toledo Animal Shelter Association; or the Toledo Repertoire Theatre.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 28, 2019