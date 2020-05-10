Edith C. "Edie" NiehousmyerEdith C. Niehousmyer 99, of Genoa, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Genoa Retirement Village. She was born on November 26, 1921, in Clay Township, Ottawa County, the daughter of the late Grover E. and Mabel A. (Emmerich) Niehousmyer.Edith graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1939 from Genoa High School and a 1944 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She was an elementary teacher for 42 years having taught in Clay Center and Coy in Oregon before teaching first grade in Genoa for many years retiring in 1984. Edith was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Honorary Teacher's Society, Ottawa County Retired Teachers and Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and Ottawa County Historical Society, Genoa Senior Center and the Bowling Green State University Alumni Association. In 1971 she was chosen to be a Jennings Scholar. Edith enjoyed many trips in the United States, Canada as well as a grand tour of Europe.Survivors include her sister, Grace Niehousmyer, Genoa, Ohio; sister-in-law, Maxine Niehousmyer and cousins, Donna Zeemer, Wendel (Janice) Markley, Marylou Busdiecker, Jacob (Jessica) Ansted. She is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Niehousmyer; brother, Myron Niehousmyer, and her parents.Services will be private for immediate family. She will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, OH.Tributes maybe made to the Ottawa County Historical Society, Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, Ohio, Genoa Area Scholarship Foundation or the Allen/Clay Joint Fire District, No.3, or donor's choice.Online condolences may be shared with the family at