(News story) Edith C. Niehousmyer, a longtime Genoa, Ohio, elementary schoolteacher, died Saturday at Genoa Retirement Village. She was 99.
She died of apparent heart failure after not feeling well for about a week, her younger sister, Grace Niehousmyer, said, adding that longevity runs in the family.
Miss Niehousmyer retired in 1984 from Genoa Area Local Schools after 37 years of teaching, mainly the first grade.
Before that, she taught the third grade at Coy Elementary School in Oregon for two years after teaching the first and second grades for three years at a former elementary school in Clay Center, Ohio.
Miss Niehousmyer was a 1971 Jennings Scholar and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.
Her other professional memberships included Ottawa County Retired Teachers Association and Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
"She really loved the first graders. That was her niche. And the children liked her and learned from her. They all remembered her, too, and expressed it to me many times [over the years]," her sister said.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1921, in Clay Township to Mabel and Grover Niehousmyer.
In 1939, Miss Niehousmyer graduated as the class valedictorian from Genoa High School.
She then attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1944 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
Her career choice was influenced by her older sister, Helen Niehousmyer, who was the first in her family to become a teacher, Grace Niehousmyer said.
While a BGSU junior, Miss Niehousmyer hired on as an elementary teacher in Clay Center, beginning her teaching career.
She never married.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading newspapers and nonfiction books, such as history books. She also enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables, as well as traveling across the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Miss Niehousmyer was a member of Genoa Trinity United Methodist Church, where she had volunteered in multiple capacities.
Her other memberships included Ottawa County Historical Society, Genoa Senior Center, and the BGSU Alumni Association.
She is survived by her younger sister, Grace Niehousmyer.
Services will be private.
The family suggests tributes to Ottawa County Historical Society; Luther Home of Mercy, Williston; Genoa Area Local Schools Scholarship Foundation, Inc.; the Allen-Clay Joint Fire Department Station 3; or a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson Walker Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade on May 11, 2020.