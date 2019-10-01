|
|
Edith Marshall
Edith "Edie" Marshall, 59, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 28, 2019. Edie was born on October 22, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Walter and Merabell (Pultz) Brown McGiffin. She married the love of her life William on January 27, 1984 in Bowling Green and they were married for 20 years before he preceded her in death on June 30, 2004. Edie is survived by her son: Walter (Tammy); grandchildren: Summer Jordan, Autumn, Dakota, and Angel Marshall; step-grandchildren: Ashley Lynch, Joshua Peterson, Justice Lincoln, Dean Peterson, and Heather Peterson; siblings: Terry (Charlotte) Brown, Jewel McAffee, Evelyn "Pinky" (Mike) Proffitt, and Kit Brown; significant other Mark Cawell and her Boston Terrier "Sunshine." Edie was preceded in death by her father Walter in 1970, her mother Merabell in 2013; and stepfather Melvin "Mick" McGiffin in 2013. Edie was a lifelong resident of Bowling Green who worked for many years as a cook at Kaufman's Restaurant. She was known as a giving and loving person with a huge heart. Edie loved going to movies, doing puzzles, coloring, going bowling, and crocheting. She loved her dog Sunshine and loved all animals- taking in many sick and injured animals. Edie's family was her whole life. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends. Everyone was considered her family and she will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for Edie will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St./P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Tele: 419-352-2171. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Edie's honor to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd, Bowling Green, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Edie's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019