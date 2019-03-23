Edith (Bondy) Rathbun



Edith (Bondy) Rathbun, age 103, a native Toledoan, died March 7, 2019. Edith graduated from Scott High School in 1936 and was a secretary at Sun Oil Company for 35 years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of First Congregational Church, a lifetime member of the Toledo Animal Shelter Association, Inc., a member of The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, the Toledo Opera Guild, Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoological Society.



She belonged to The Toledo Repertoire Little Theatre since 1938 and appeared in various productions throughout the city.



She was very interested in and supportive of the University of Toledo, Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoological Society. She enjoyed endowing scholarsh ips at the University of Toledo, gave two objects of art to the Toledo museum of Art and contributed a chariot on the African Animal Carousel at the Toledo Zoo. Due to her endowment to the Learning Enhancement Center of the University of Toledo, the Tutoring Center was named "Rathbun Cove" in her honor.



Her husband Barnes Rathbun preceded her in death in 1991; her parents, Frank D. Bondy and Delilah (Tussing) Bondy; and siblings, Perry Rathbun and Iris Bondy also predeceased her.



Private graveside services held at historic Woodlawn Cemetery.



Memorial tributes may be made to the or First Congregational Church, The Salvation Army, The Toledo Animal Association, Inc. or the Repertoire Little Theatre.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019