Jeff and Cris we are so sorry for your loss! Sending prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Edith Ruth Davis
02/26/1939 - 06/10/2020
Edith Ruth Davis, age 81, went to heaven on June 10, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1939 in Calhoun City, Mississippi to Eva Lois Corbitt and L.V. Stovall.
She attended Hamilton High School in Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from Whitney High School in Toledo, Ohio. Edith worked at Crow Nursing Home, Lawson's in Holland, Ohio and The Anne Grady Center.
Edith has joined her husband, Jimmy Davis; mother, father, and children in heaven, Terry, Gary, Teresa, Randy; sister, Mary Jenkins; and grandmother, Lilian Russell. She leaves behind to mourn her son, Jeffrey Davis; daughter, Christy (Al Underwood) Davis; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Adams, and Jordan Underwood; step-grandson, Terrell Underwood; 2 great-grandchildren, Gaal Hall Jr. and Haley Hall; sister, Martha Stovall-Staten; and a host of nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews, family and friends, whose lives she has touched.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Additional visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at United Community Church, 1301 Broadway St., Toledo. Interment to follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.