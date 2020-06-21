Edmund H. Campos
Edmund H. Campos, 88, died peacefully on June 17, 2020. He was born September 26, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Ancelmo and Ascencion (Herera) Campos. Edmund graduated from Macomber High School in Toledo, and proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He worked for Champion Spark Plug for over 30 years. Edmund love to go fishing, camping and spend time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed his homemade Mexican food and watching Ohio State football games.
Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jim, Frank Juan, Jose Sr., Tony and Elmer Campos; his sisters, Sally Cruz, Silveria Navarro, Maria de Jesus Garcia and Carmen Rodriguez. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, June 23 from 2-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. The funeral will begin in the mortuary at 10:15 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to St. Peter and Paul Church.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.