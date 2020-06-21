Edmund H. Campos
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund H. Campos

Edmund H. Campos, 88, died peacefully on June 17, 2020. He was born September 26, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Ancelmo and Ascencion (Herera) Campos. Edmund graduated from Macomber High School in Toledo, and proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for Champion Spark Plug for over 30 years. Edmund love to go fishing, camping and spend time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed his homemade Mexican food and watching Ohio State football games.

Edmund was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jim, Frank Juan, Jose Sr., Tony and Elmer Campos; his sisters, Sally Cruz, Silveria Navarro, Maria de Jesus Garcia and Carmen Rodriguez. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, June 23 from 2-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. The funeral will begin in the mortuary at 10:15 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to St. Peter and Paul Church.

Please view Edmund's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral
10:15 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved