Edmund Joseph "Big Ed" Krzeminski



Edmund Joseph "Big Ed" Krzeminski, age 73, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born on June 29, 1945 in Toledo, OH to Stanley Joseph Sr. and Betty (Pugsley) Krzeminski. He was a graduate of Bedford High School. A Veteran of the US Army, he began his 35 year career as a material handler for the Ford Motor Company Plant in Woodhaven, MI in 1969, retiring in 2004. Ed was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church and a member of the F.O.E. An avid bowler and bicycle rider, he also loved traveling across the U.S. with his wife Donna, a highlight being their trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. He was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and a true U of M devotee - "Go, Blue!" A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed.



Edmund is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Donna R. (Schnaak) Krzeminski; children, Susie (Danny) Davidson, Daniel Feke, and Theresa (Richard) Gentry; grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, and Jarrett Krzeminski, David and Andrew Gentry; and great-grandchildren, Jazmyn, Kane, and Liam; and sisters, Patricia Growden, Betty (Carl) Stevens, Linda Starr, Cheryl (Gregg Clegg) Krzeminski, and Sandy Krzeminski. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Krzeminski; brother, Stanley Krzeminski Jr.; and sister, Anna Schnaak.



Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 1 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will follow with Military Honors in Whiteford Union Cemetery.



