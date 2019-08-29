Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
More Obituaries for Edmund Loge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Loge


1933 - 2019
Edmund Loge Obituary
Edmund Loge

Edmund Loge, 85, born October 3rd, 1933, passed away at his home on August 27, 2019. He married Adela Rutter on November 30, 1958. He worked at Hydra-Matic for over 30 years and was a proud UAW Member. He was also a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ed was an avid card player, bowler, hunter and fisherman. He loved his grandkids, road trips, lake vacations, the outdoors and his morning walks through Pearson Park. He gardened every year giving away vegetables to family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and stain glass lamp making. He will be remembered for his smile and fun loving nature (like placing the last pieces of Mom's puzzles when she wasn't looking).

Edmund is survived by his children, Mary (Rick) Taylor, Timothy Loge all from Toledo, Brenda (Ernie) Savage of Hamilton and David (Dee Dee) Loge of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Rachel Yoder Campbell, Brandon (Kimberley) Yoder, Dale and Zachary Savage, Allison, Leighton, Noah and Reese Loge; 7 great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marcia and Tom Copeland. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Adela Loge, who passed away on May 10, 2018.

The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Edmund's name to: Metroparks Toledo, 5100 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43615 or visit www.metroparkstoledo.com.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
