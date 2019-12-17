|
(News story) NAPOLEON - Edmund "Jim" George Peper Jr., a former Henry County prosecutor, longtime Napoleon attorney, community volunteer, and devout Lutheran who was an Army veteran of the Korean War, died Sunday at what is now Genacross Lutheran Services-Napoleon Campus. He was 90.
He had several medical issues, his daughter, Melissa Peper Firestone, said.
Mr. Peper retired in 2018 as an attorney and the owner of the former Peper Law Firm, Napoleon, which he closed upon retirement after 62 years with the firm. He originally co-owned it with his older brother, the Rev. Robert Peper, the firm's founder, who died in 1974.
George Peper was also the county prosecutor from 1960 to 1976.
"Dad had a wonderful reputation for being a very loyal, honest, and fair attorney. He served generations of families, often three generations. He was known for being honest and fair," his daughter, who is now an assistant Henry County prosecutor, said.
"He was [also] very devoted to his church. His faith was very important to him and he made sure that he brought his family up with the same love of Christ. And he also instilled in us, the kids, the importance of giving back to the community, of which he was a great example," she said.
Mr. Peper was a past president of the Henry County Bar Association.
His other professional memberships included the Ohio State Alumni Association, the Ohio Board of Governors, and the Ohio State Bar Association, where he had served on various committees.
Mr. Peper was also a former longtime chair of the Henry County Bank Board of Directors and a past president of Napoleon Rotary.
Over the years, he had also served on the Napoleon Public Library Board, Filling Memorial Home of Mercy Board in Napoleon, and the Henry County Historical Society Officers & Board of Trustees.
A history buff, he also gave talks on history including that of the county and its towns, Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War, the Revolutionary War, and World Wars I and II.
Mr. Peper was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Auburn, Ind., to Helen and Edmund Peper.
He was raised in Holgate, Ohio. In 1947, Mr. Peper graduated Holgate High School, where he played varsity basketball.
Later that year he went to Valparaiso University, graduating in 1951 with a bachelor's degree.
A short time later, he was drafted into the Army and shipped to Korea, where he served with an infantry mortar unit until his honorable discharge in 1953.
His daughter said he was proud of having served in the Army. He was a member of the American Legion posts in Napoleon and Holgate, she said.
He later continued his education at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, graduating in 1957 with a juris doctorate degree.
In 1956, he married Donna Bloom. She died in 2018.
In his free time, Mr. Peper enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, photography, traveling, and attending Ohio State Buckeyes games. As an amateur photographer, he won awards numerous awards, including those at the Henry County Fair and throughout the state.
He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he had taught Sunday School for many years and served on the church council and multiple committees.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter and two brothers.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Peper Firestone and Emily Tempel; son, Christian Peper; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
The family suggests tributes to the church, Napoleon Public Library, Henry County Historical Society, or a .
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 17, 2019