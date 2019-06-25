Edna A. Nash



"Those we love don't die and go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear."



In loving memory of Edna A. (Prajsner) Nash who went to her Heavenly home on June 23, 2019. Edna was born January 12, 1932 in Rossford, Ohio to the late Paul and Frances (Knyzanowski) Prajsner. A graduate of Rossford High School, Edna was a devoted wife to Ralph H. Nash (a charter fishing boat captain in Port Clinton, Ohio where Ralph and Edna spent much of their married life), and the loving youngest sister to Sadie, Angie, Thomas, and Walter Prajsner, all who preceded her in death. She was a longtime employee of Libbey-Owens-Ford/Pilkington Company, retiring in 1982.



Left to cherish Edna's memory is her stepson, Thom (Ileana) Nash. She will be lovingly missed by her lifelong friend, Elizabeth "Liz" Stover , and Edna "Ed" will be especially missed by her friend, Dolores "Dee" Whitmill whose broken heart can only rejoice in knowing her friend's suffering has ceased and that she is now reunited with loved ones that have gone before her.



"When tomorrow starts without me please try to understand,



that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand."



Interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be to a .



Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019