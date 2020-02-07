The Blade Obituaries
Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Rock of Praise Church of God in Christ
1632 North Cove Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Edna Brooks Robertson


1942 - 2020
Edna Brooks Robertson Obituary
Edna Brooks Robertson

Edna Brooks Robertson beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and educator went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. The students in the Toledo community truly lost a lifelong advocate and champion of children and education. Mrs. Robertson was born on January 7, 1942, to Victoria Thornton Brooks. She married her high school sweetheart, Tyronne Adams Robertson and had one son, Tyronne Jr.

Mrs. Robertson was a product of Toledo Public Schools graduating from Woodward High School in 1959. After graduating from The University of Toledo earning a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education she returned to TPS and devoted her life to the children and community of Toledo. She went on to earn her Masters and Specialists degrees in education and served the school district as an educator, assistant principal, principal, instructional planning consultant, retiring in 2002 as a school improvement leader on the Superintendent' cabinet.

Toward the end of her career and into retirement, Mrs. Robertson was active with the Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls and instrumental in providing the students with the tools necessary to lead a successful educational career and life.

Mrs. Robertson has served education and the community in multiple leadership roles in many organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Toledo Chapter of Links, TAAP, Toledo Association of Elementary Principals, TPS Women Administrators, first African American president of the Phi Delta Kappa Honorary Fraternity ,Chairman of the Toledo Urban Resource Network Educational Excellence, and first president of the Educational Leadership Association of Northwest Ohio. She served in the capacity of Board member on the TPS Foundation, YWCA of Greater Toledo, Frederick Douglass Community Association, and the Catholic Club.

As a tribute to her dedication and service she was awarded the YWCA Milestone Award for Education, Save My Children Award, Toledo Council PTA Outstanding Educator Award, Delta Kappa Service Key Award for Outstanding Service, Who's Who in American Education and induction into the Woodward High School Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Robertson was a member of the New Life Church of God in Christ and has served as the secretary and treasurer of the Sunday School as well as a Trustee Board Member for the church for many years.

Survived by her loving husband, Tyronne; son and daughter-in-law, Tyronne Jr. and Jovita; grandchildren, Kaden and Kamya and many cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved family members.

Visitation will be at the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Rock of Praise Church of God in Christ, 1632 North Cove Blvd., Toledo, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the family hour at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral commencing at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Edna Robertson Scholarship Fund, c/o Fifth Third Bank, 1308 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615.

http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
