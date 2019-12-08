Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Edna Grace Shepler Bernhard


1935 - 2019
Edna Grace Shepler Bernhard Obituary
Edna Grace Shepler Bernhard

Edna Grace Shepler Bernhard, 84, died December 1, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Charlotte, Michigan to William J. and Bernice M. (Hammond) Cain and is best known for her love of music and teaching.

A talented musician, she served as an organist for over 70 years at various churches. She began playing in an official capacity when she was elected church organist at the age of thirteen at the Free Methodist Church in Charlotte where her family attended. While living in Toledo, Ohio, she was a member and organist at Westgate Chapel for over 20 years. After moving to Florida in 1991, she was active in various churches, last serving as member and organist for about 17 years at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Myers where she was affectionately known as "Eddygrace." She also played for local Fort Myers organizations such as the Rotary Club and the annual Hymn Sing and Christmas Carol Sing charity events.

As a teacher, she enjoyed lengthy tenures in both Ohio and Florida. After graduating from the University of Toledo in 1969, she began teaching 5th and 6th grade at Whiteford Elementary in the Sylvania City School District, and was recognized as the State of Ohio's Teacher of the Year in 1989. While in Florida, she taught many years in Collier County Public Schools working with underprivileged and delinquent students in Immokalee until her retirement in 2001.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bernhard and her brother, Stanley Cain. She is survived by her two sons: Gary (Melanie) Shepler and Greg (Vivian) Shepler; six stepchildren: Keith Bernhard, Susie Spencer, Scott (Barbara) Bernhard, Mark (Julie) Bernhard, Sandi Nelson, and John (Lisa) Bernhard; along with 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, December 15 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Memorial Service starting at 5:00 p.m. A brief Prayer Service will commence on Monday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Newcomer - NW Chapel. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to the Hammond Sisters Scholarship Fund, Spring Arbor University.

To leave a special message for Edna's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
