Edna (nee Plitt) Hotz
Beloved wife of William J. (deceased); loving mother of Susan Schmaltz (Timothy) of Port Lavaca, TX, Dr. Cynthia Pelini and the late William J., Jr.; dear grandmother of Jonathan and Zachary Schmaltz; Ryan Catherine, Vincent and Jake Pelini; dearest great grandmother of Jon Paul Schmaltz; sister of the following deceased: Dorothy Valvoda, Emgard Groenke, Lois Cihlar, Elsie Hill, Alexander Plitt and Clarence Plitt.
Private Family Services were held with burial at Lutheran Cemetery, Cleveland, OH, next to her husband and her son. Arrangements by the Mallchok Funeral Home (440) 884-9100. www.MallchokFH.com