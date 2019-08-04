|
Edna L. Weirich
Edna Luella (Helle) Weirich, age 99, was received into the arms of her heavenly Father July 31, 2019. She was on of 12 children born to Bertha (Streetz) and Amiel Helle on January 1, 1920 in Curtice, Ohio. After her marriage to Carl F. Weirich (who preceded her in death) she moved to Toledo where she raised her 6 children. Edna enjoyed traveling, bowling, euchre with her 4 younger sisters, crocheting and quilting, which she made many beautiful ones for her children and grandchildren. She retired from General Mills in 1985 after 30 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde, Lester, Lawrence, Amiel, Harvey, Mayme, Sophie, Agnes, Dorthea, Lauretta and Burton; son-in-law, Richard Pfeifer and granddaughter, Diana Stone.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Juanita Pfeifer, Richard Weirich, Maryann (Ron) Wilkinson, Gary (Collen) Weirich, Joann (Steve) Ward and Joyce (Bob) Seeman; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.
A private service is planned and family request any memorial donations may be sent to Bridge Hospice in Findlay or the .
The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Bridge Hospice, Findlay, Ohio for all their compassion and caring of Edna.
