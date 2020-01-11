Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monclova Road Baptist Church,
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Monclova Road Baptist Church,
Edna Lee Heady


1931 - 2020
Edna Lee Heady Obituary
Edna Lee Heady

Edna Lee Heady, 88, went Home to be with her Savior Tuesday, in the early morning hours. She was born March 1, 1931 in Knoxville, TN, to parents Robert and Callie (Wells) Black. Edna rode the train from Knoxville to Toledo by herself when she was 16 years old for work. She met and married Hewey D. Heady. The couple loved the Lord. They were both long and faithful members of the Monclova Road Baptist Church, where they spread Christ's message to area hospitals and nursing homes.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Daniel) Loquercio; sons David (Beverly) and Jonathan (Hope) Heady; grandchildren Brian, Laura, Danny, David, Felicia, and Jessica; 11 greatgrandchildren; and sisters Dorothy Bolin, Ethel Harvey, and Opal Fortner.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Sunday, January 12th from 4:00 PM to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at the Monclova Road Baptist Church, Monday the 13th at 11:00 a.m., where her body will lie in state one-hour prior. Edna will be laid to rest beside Hewey at Toledo Memorial Park.

Edna's family would like to thank the staff at Wolf Creek for their loving care and support.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Outreach program at the Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Road, Monclova, OH. 43542.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020
