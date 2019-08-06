|
|
Edna Lee Taylor
EDNA LEE NUNN TAYLOR, passed away in her sleep, three days shy of her 93rd birthday on August 3, 2019. Edna was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 6, 1926 to William Madison Nunn and Edna Tichborne of New Castle.
Edna attended Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, Maine and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toledo. Edna was active and a dedicated member of the Toledo Museum of Art. She was a museum aide and an art docent. Edna also enjoyed tutoring students in English, as a second language for Ohio Reads.
She was a longtime member of the Toledo Country Club and was proud to be the 9 hole golf champion one year. She was also a past member of the Pinehurst Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
She also enjoyed traveling to exotic places around the world with her husband, Douglas Taylor. She especially enjoyed France, the Orient, and had a special place in her heart for many trips to Canada.
Edna was proceeded in death by her first-born son, Charles Duffy Cobau. She is survived by her two other sons, Henry (Nancy) Cobau and Edward (Shelley) and her loving husband of 28 years, E. Douglas Taylor, William Cobau and six grandchildren; Daniel Cobau, Thomas Cobau, Stephanie Cobau, William Cobau, Nicholas Cobau, and Charles Cobau. She is also survived by her stepson Paul Silvestri (Robin), Anthony and Corey.
Edna was active in Head Start, Red Cross Volunteer, Toledo Museum of Art and St. Michaels Church in the Hills.
Services will be held on Saturday August 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michaels in the Hills, 4718 Brittany Rd. Ottawa Hills. Burial will follow the service in The Memorial Garden.
Anyone wishing to make a donation, in lieu of flowers may do so to St. Michaels Church.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019