Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Edna Mae Heineman


1931 - 2019
Edna Mae Heineman

Edna Mae Heineman, age 87, formerly of Toledo, died January 13, 2019 in Henderson, NV where she had lived for the past 3 years. She was born April 8, 1931 in Swanton to the late Nelson and Gladys (Gaiman) Shoup. Edna was a 28-year employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Company and was a lifelong, active member of the Episcopal Church. She loved her family and friends, old movies and music.

Edna raised three lovely children, George, Lewis and Eric, and they all survive. Also surviving is her sister, Mary; brother, David; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kirk; sisters, Carol, Jean and Ruth; and brothers, Wayne and Kenneth.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) followed by a memorial service to celebrate Edna's life at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in Edna's name may be made to The ().

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
