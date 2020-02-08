|
(News story) Edna Robertson, whose career as a Toledo educator spanned five decades, during which she was a community volunteer often chosen for leadership roles, died Monday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. She was 78.
She had Alzheimer's disease, her son, Tyronne Robertson, Jr., said.
Mrs. Robertson retired from Toledo Public Schools in 2002 as a school improvement leader for the Start and Libbey High learning communities. As a volunteer at the Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls, she continued to work with students. She was a former president of the Toledo Public Schools Foundation's governing board.
"She loved children and loved education," said her daughter-in-law, Jovita Robertson, a teacher at Burroughs Elementary School.
Mrs. Robertson, was a 2018 inductee to the Woodward High School Alumni Hall of Fame, honored for career and volunteerism. In 2005, she received the Silver Slate Award from the Toledo Board of Education, for her volunteer service to the Stewart Academy and her outreach to the faith community, and received a Milestone Award from the YWCA of Greater Toledo.
The Toledo Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs in 2004 honored Mrs. Robertson during its "tribute to mentors paving the road to success."
"Her goal was not an accolade," her son said. "She wanted to do something for kids. If her getting those accolades would help her get something for the kids, that was a double winner."
She was born Jan. 7, 1942, and reared by mother, Victoria Thornton Brooks, and stepfather, Will Brooks. She was a 1959 graduate of Woodward High. She received bachelor's, master's, and specialist degrees in education from the University of Toledo.
Her teaching career began in January, 1963, at Roosevelt Elementary School in Toledo. She taught first and third grades and was a resource teacher at Pickett Elementary School and returned as principal in 1987.
"Growing up, I used to think and feel that she treated me like another student," her son said, "when in reality, she treated all of her students like they were her child. She was determined that her kids would not take a back seat to anybody. She believed that her children deserved the best."
She worked with children who had disabilities and in summer programs for children of migrant farm workers. She was an assistant principal at Whittier Elementary. She later was an instructional planning consultant for the district before becoming a school improvement leader.
"She was a mentor to many educators in the system," her daughter-in-law said.
Mrs. Robertson encouraged her administrative assistant to pursue a degree.
"She taught me a lot - stay calm; make sure decisions impact children positively," said Cheryl Spieldenner, who retired as the school district's chief human resource officer. "She was a great boss, but more than that, she was a great person."
Mrs. Robertson was a former president of the Toledo chapter of Links Inc. and was active in the local alumnae chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was a former president of the Educational Leadership Association of Northwest Ohio and of Phi Kappa Delta, a professional association for educators.
"I adored her, because she was committed to the entire community," said Billie Johnson, president and chief executive of the Area Office On Aging of Northwestern Ohio and a friend. "Edna believed in participatory leadership. She solicited input from others, but she was firm about her vision and direction."
At New Life Church of God in Christ, Mrs. Robertson served on the trustee board and was Sunday school treasurer and secretary.
Surviving are her husband, Tyronne Robertson, whom she married Feb. 1, 1964; son, Tyronne Robertson, Jr., and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon Monday at Rock of Praise Church of God in Christ, with the family hour at 11 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Edna Robertson Scholarship fund at Fifth Third Bank, 1308 N. Reynolds Rd., which will benefit future students.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020