Edward A. Smith Jr.



October 16, 1970 - August 18, 2020



In Loving Memory of Edward A Smith Jr. Born on October 16, 1970 passed away on August 18, 2020.



Survived by, Mother Terri Fike; wife of 25 years, Hope Smith; children, Jackie Koprowski, Alexis Nicole & Haley Smith; grandchildren, Joe Jr, Jace, Antonio & Madilyn.



Always in our hearts. We love & miss you.





