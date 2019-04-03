Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Inverness Community Club House
6230 Lewis Ave
Temperance, MI
Edward Alfred Ballard Jr.


Edward Alfred Ballard Jr. Obituary
Edward Alfred Ballard Jr.

Edward Alfred Ballard Jr., 91 years, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in his home under Great Lakes Caring Hospice. The son of Edward and Caroline (Brown) Ballard Sr. he was born on September 24, 1927 in Middleton Township, OH.

Edward served in the United States Army Air Force during WW II from 1946 until 1947. He worked for PeeWee Frame and Axel from 1948 until 1961. Edward owned and operated his own Mechanic Shop named Max's Frame Service from 1975 until retiring in 1992. He enjoyed his home on Devil's Lake where he was famous for his Hobo dinners with the neighbors. Edward loved to watch the Detroit Tigers.

Edward is survived by his loving children, Luann Biegala and Scott (Randy Jablonski) Ballard; grandsons, Jonathan (Alicia Zapata) Biegala and Christopher (Kyle Marie) Biegala; great-grandchildren, Dominick Seimet, Serenity Seimet and Zachary Biegala; sister, Nellie Mae Myers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Marvin; sister, Donna Jean Chapman and his significant other of many years, Gwen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Inverness Community Club House 6230 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where a dinner luncheon will follow. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
