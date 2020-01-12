|
Edward Andrew Pattay
Edward Andrew Pattay, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 in his home in Delray Beach, Florida. Ed was born on December 21, 1974 in Oak Park, Illinois to Katherine (Felaris) Pattay and Edward Anthony Pattay. Ed was a 1993 graduate of Perrysburg High School where he played football and wrestled. He also attended The University of Toledo and Hocking College. Ed worked for many years in property management, most recently with Edward Rose & Sons. He enjoyed going to the gym, golfing, fishing and spending time with his dog. Ed believed humor belonged in almost any situation, often delivering a quick-witted joke accompanied by his infectious laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Katherine Pattay; sisters, Katina (Jay Jones) Pattay and Olga (Brian) Triola; half-brother Matthew (Bettina) Snyder, 5 nephews, 1 niece, many aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime friend Molly Kovarik. Ed was preceded in death by his father Edward Pattay; grandparents Elizabeth and Andrew Pattay and Olga and Peter Felaris.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation hours on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Ed was an animal lover and his pets Sheldon and Penny were a big part of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, in Ed's name. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020