Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Edward Anthony "Sonny" Lepiarz
1946 - 2020
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Anthony "Sonny" Lepiarz


1946 - 2020
Edward Anthony "Sonny" Lepiarz Obituary
Edward "Sonny" Anthony Lepiarz

Edward "Sonny" Anthony Lepiarz, age 73, of Maumee, Ohio passed away in his home on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 2, 1946 to Edward N. and Virginia (Pakulski) Lepiarz in Toledo, Ohio.

Edward graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964. He worked in Management at a transportation holding company (Roadway). He was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was present in every aspect of his grandkids lives, which included golfing, fishing, ice skating, bike riding, and countless more activities. Edward enjoyed playing golf, and going on trips with his buddies. He proudly had three hole in ones. Ed and Sandy made many memories with their kids during their childhood traveling to and from hockey rinks. He touched many lives, not just family and friends, but could strike up a conversation with anyone he came in contact with.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra; children, Jeff (Kim), Corey (Tracey), grandchildren, Austin, Carlee, Anderson, Camille; siblings, Patricia Coleman, Carol (Steve) Braunfels, Michael (Debbie) Lepiarz, Jeannie Thorton, Mark (Marianne) Lepiarz; brother-in-laws, Pete Schlegal, Dave (Sherry) Morris; sister-in-law, Julie Morris and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Dave and Joan Morris; sister, Marie Schlegal; and brother-in-law, Tom Morris.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
