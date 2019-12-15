|
Edward Bruce Spang
Edward Bruce Spang, age 73, of Maumee, OH passed away December 8, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Community. "Bruce" was born May 7, 1946 in Cambridge, OH to Edward and Jeannette (Stewart) Spang. He was a part of Toledo Start High School's first graduating class in 1964. Bruce attended Baldwin Wallace University where he played college football for legendary coach Lee Tressel. He always had a passion for football and loved cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Bruce was in sales most of his professional career. In 2013, he retired from Waste Management after 15 years of service as one of their top sales representatives. Bruce was an avid golfer and loved boating. He was an active member of the Maumee River Yacht Club. During his time at MRYC he served as the Rear Commodore, Vice Commodore and in 1995 served as the Commodore. He continued as an active representative for many years following his term as Commodore.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan R. Spang; sons, Brent (Holly) Spang, Jason (Amy) Spang and Todd (Tricia) Spang; step-son, Christopher Frick; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; and sisters, Sandra (Don) Fender and Joyce (Gary) Wilson. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Rosser.
The family will receive guests, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will then be a Blue Gavel Service at 1:00 p.m. which will be followed by a Memorial Service at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Burial will take place at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Bruce's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019