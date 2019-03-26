Edward "Ed" C. Kranz



Edward "Ed" Kranz, 71, of Lambertville, MI, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Born July 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Wilbur and Betty Kranz. A 1965 graduate of the former Macomber High School, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Ed was employed as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service in Toledo for 40 years, retiring in 2006. He married Laurie Klocko on March 1, 2005. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lambertville, MI. V.F.W., 2898 and American Legion, Post 18. He enjoyed listening to music, reading and playing games on the computer.



Ed is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; children, Shelley Smith, Lori Kranz, and Ryan (Tiffany) Kranz; step-son, Matthew (Kelly) Sradeja; brothers, Dennis (Brinn) and Richard (Gay) Kranz; sister, Bonnie Kranz; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Pastor Timothy Loewe, officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019