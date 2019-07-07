The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
1965 - 2019
Edward C. Morgan Obituary
Edward C. Morgan

Edward C. Morgan, age 54, passed away on July 2, 2019 at his home in Toledo. Ed was born March 2, 1965 in Toledo to Melvin and Joanne (Baightel) Morgan. He was a graduate of Start High School and attended the University of Toledo. Ed worked in sales at O'Reilly Auto Parts. Handy and always willing to help family and friends, he enjoyed working on cars and doing projects around the house. He loved summer trips to Poplar's Resort in Osseo, MI where he enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and spending time with friends, especially his son, James.

Ed is survived by his son, James Morgan; mother, Joanne Morgan; brother, Donald Morgan; sisters, Denise (Michael) Smith, Janet Mormino, and Debbie Morgan; five nephews; and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Morgan.

Visitation will be in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019
