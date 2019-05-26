Edward Caudill



Edward Caudill, 76, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born April 17, 1943 in Letcher County, Kentucky to Cecil and Alice (Isom) Caudill. He proudly served our country in The United States Army. Edward married Claudia A. Wallace on March 23, 1968 in Virginia and they shared 51 years together.



Edward worked as a laborer for General Motors and enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling. He was a generous and kind hearted man and would do anything for anyone, also offering a helping hand.



Along with his wife, Claudia, he is survived by his daughters, Tonya (Marcus) Castro and Tammy (Ruben) Fonseca, Jr.; grandchildren, Marcus (Brianna) Castro, Zachary (Valerie) Castro, Cassidy (Fiancé, Mikey) Castro, Emily Castro, Pierce Fonseca, Logan Fonseca and Sophia Fonseca; siblings, Wanda (Dean) Hurley, Dorothy Moore, Ina Cantrell, Lois (Ricky) Hilton, Jeffery (Kathy) Caudill; sisters-in-law, Leona Caudill and Gwen Caudill and brother-in-law, Bill Rowe and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Alice, sister, Emma Rowe, brothers, Orville "Ob" (Kathy), Curtis, Ivol, Cecil Ray, James and John Caudill, brothers-in-law, Herbert Moore and Martin Cantrell and mother and father-in-law, Reba and Claude Wallace.



Friends will be received Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2-8 PM and Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133), where funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Edward's name to The . Condolences may be made to the family online at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019