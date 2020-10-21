1/1
Edward D. Wilcox
Edward D. Wilcox

Edward Dean Wilcox, 67, of Sylvania Township, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at his home, after a 5 year struggle with Vascular Dementia. Ed had been a drag car racer, a health club manager and finally a car salesman for 30 years.

Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen; his sons, Matthew Edward Wilcox of Sylvania Township and Erik J. Mauter (Nancy) of St. Mary's, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexander, Madilyn, Maggie and Matthew Jr.; brothers, Richard (Nanci) of Montana and Robert (Bonnie) of Sylvania Township; many neices and nephews in addition to loving friends of many years. He was preceded in death, by his parents, Robert and Edith Wilcox.

Internment will be private. A Memorial Visitation will be announced at a later date, when a gathering is able to be held safely. The family would like to thank Promedica Hospice for their wonderful care and support during this time.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
