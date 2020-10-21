Edward D. Wilcox



Edward Dean Wilcox, 67, of Sylvania Township, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at his home, after a 5 year struggle with Vascular Dementia. Ed had been a drag car racer, a health club manager and finally a car salesman for 30 years.



Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen; his sons, Matthew Edward Wilcox of Sylvania Township and Erik J. Mauter (Nancy) of St. Mary's, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexander, Madilyn, Maggie and Matthew Jr.; brothers, Richard (Nanci) of Montana and Robert (Bonnie) of Sylvania Township; many neices and nephews in addition to loving friends of many years. He was preceded in death, by his parents, Robert and Edith Wilcox.



Internment will be private. A Memorial Visitation will be announced at a later date, when a gathering is able to be held safely. The family would like to thank Promedica Hospice for their wonderful care and support during this time.





