Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Edward Dee Mottmiller


1952 - 2020
Edward Dee Mottmiller Obituary
Edward Dee Mottmiller

Edward Dee Mottmiller, 67, of Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 19, 1952 in Toledo to Eldon and Geraldine (Phillips) Mottmiller. Edward loved to spend time with his friends and play the harmonica. Many will remember him as "Joe Cool" on the CB radio channel 21.

He is survived by his sisters, Ida (Dennis) Mottmiller-Cremean and Lila Altenbaugh; nephews, Ried Mottmiller-Cremean, Rob Altenbaugh; niece, Icee Altenbaugh; great-niece, Nevaeh Ford; great-nephew, Mason Altenbaugh; special family friends, Richard (Denise) Myrice; the entirety of his second family, the Myrice family; and his loving dog, Charlie Rose. We love you Uncle Eddie – you will be missed.

The arrangements are being handled by Freck Funeral Chapel. Services will be private.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
