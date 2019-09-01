|
Edward Dewayne Stiles
03/20/1932 - 08/27/2019
At age 87 Edward Dewayne Stiles, known to family and friends as "Dutch," passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Although he resided in Erie, Michigan at the time of his death he was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He was the sixth of nine siblings brought into this world by his parents Janie and Eugene Stiles Sr. He graduated from Waite High school and the University of Toledo. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War as an air controller while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. It was after the war that Dutch attended and graduated from the University of Toledo. He worked his way through college while employed by the C & O railroad as a switchboard operator and dispatcher. He later was employed by the Jeep Corporation as a supervisor and retired from there.
Dutch was an honest hardworking religious man who loved his family. He married his first and only love Beverly Brunthaler and was married 63 years before she passed away on October 11, 2015. Dutch was comforted and supported after the death of his wife and during his illness by his daughter Debra and son-in-law Rick Kiggins, his son Michael and grandson Michael Collins. His constant companion was his loving dog Morty, who Dutch purchased from the Toledo Humane Society. Dutch will be deeply missed by his family, pal Morty and all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are brothers, Frank and Donald (Gisela) Stiles; son, Michael; daughter, Debra (Rick) Kiggins; grandchildren, Michael Collins, Richard Kiggins, Elizabeth Kiggins, Jenna and Emily Stiles and great grandson Xavier Stiles.
At the request of Dutch there will be a graveside service for family only and it was his wishes that the Toledo Area Humane Society be considered for memorial contributions. Arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019