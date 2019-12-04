|
Edward Dotson
Edward Dotson, age 70 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Edward was born on October 10, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio, to the union of D C and Maggie (Virginia Pettaway) Dotson. He was a graduate of Libbey High School and went on to become an ordained Baptist Minister.
Edward is survived by his children, Lynnetta Dotson, Elliott (Kina) Dotson, Edward L. (Evangeline) Willis, Myron Dotson, Susan Hamilton, Dana Beach, Ja'Maya Dotson; Kelvin Harris; 31 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Dotson, Dorothy (Nemon) Hayes, Patricia Allen, Denise (Ronald) Harvey-Stokes and Rickey Harvey; best friend, Moses McClair and special friend, Glenda Hawkins. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, D C and Maggie Dotson; sister, Flora Haynes; brother, David Harvey; grandson, Edward Shaw and one great-granddaughter.
Friends may visit at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave. where visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wake service will be at Jerusalem Baptist Church 445 Dorr St. Friday at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019