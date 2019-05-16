Edward E. "Eddie" Meridieth



Edward E. "Eddie" Meridieth, age 55, of Toledo, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1964 to Lonnie and Margaret (Miller) Meridieth in Toledo. Eddie was a 1982 graduate of Whitmer High School and shortly after high school he joined the Local 886, Cement Mason. He worked for the Local 886 for 35 years as a cement finisher. Eddie loved fishing, traveling and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steeler's, Pirate's, Penguin's, BGSU Falcon's and the Michigan Wolverine's. Eddie's family will remember him for the love that he had for his family, the love he had for his fellow construction family, being a hard worker and his wonderful sense of humor.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tammy (Glander) Meridieth; children, Tabitha and A.J.; grandchildren, Dylan and Kennedy; siblings, Patrick (Tammy), Lonnie (Stacy), Danny, Thomas (Brittany) Meridieth, Roger (Sue) Valentine and Betty Jo Valentine; mother and father in law, Lilian (John) Glander; brother in law, John Helton; canine companion, Tyson and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a host of great friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Meridieth and aunt, Helen Valentine.



The family will receive guests on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). His Funeral Service will begin in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



In Eddie's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society or to ProMedica Hospice.



Eddie's family would like to specially thank Ashley and all of his care team with ProMedica Hospice for their diligent care and love they provided.



Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019