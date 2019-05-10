Edward E. "Eddie" Miller



Edward E. "Eddie" Miller, 75, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 30, 1943 to Paul and Gretchen (Tremmel) Miller. Eddie was a graduate of Waite High School and later married Terry (Beyer) on December 10, 1970. He worked for CSX Railroad as an Engineer for 41 years before retiring in 2008. He loved golfing, boating, camping, but what he cherished most was his family.



Edward is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Terry; children, Ryan Miller, Staci Miller, Kevin (Tiffany) Miller; and 7 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland, Mark; nephew, Randy; and many other loving family members.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery, Graytown, OH. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Eddie's name are asked to consider or Charity of Donor's Choice.



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019