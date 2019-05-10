Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. "Eddie" Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward E. "Eddie" Miller Obituary
Edward E. "Eddie" Miller

Edward E. "Eddie" Miller, 75, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 30, 1943 to Paul and Gretchen (Tremmel) Miller. Eddie was a graduate of Waite High School and later married Terry (Beyer) on December 10, 1970. He worked for CSX Railroad as an Engineer for 41 years before retiring in 2008. He loved golfing, boating, camping, but what he cherished most was his family.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Terry; children, Ryan Miller, Staci Miller, Kevin (Tiffany) Miller; and 7 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland, Mark; nephew, Randy; and many other loving family members.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery, Graytown, OH. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Eddie's name are asked to consider or Charity of Donor's Choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now