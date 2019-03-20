Edward E. Wagner



Edward E. Wagner, "Buck", born May 6th, 1948 died peacefully at Hospice of NW Ohio on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Ed was born in Toledo to Howard and Edith (Granger) Wagner. Ed attended and was in the first graduating class of East Side Central grade school. He attended Waite High School where he graduated in three years. Ed was an accomplished musician and won the Ohio State accordion championship at the age of fifteen. Ed married his High school sweetheart, Mary Morales and they raised two sons, Edward Jr and William.



Ed enrolled in a tool and die making apprenticeship at Doehler Jarvis in 1966. After earning his journeyman's card he enrolled at the University of Toledo College of engineering. He graduated with a degree in industrial engineering and was awarded the outstanding Industrial Engineering student of 1976. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Alpha Pi Mu fraternities.



Edward began his career that same year with Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y. Ed became a successful engineering manager and was awarded the Kodak engineer of the year. While with Kodak, Ed attended and graduated from Penn State executive management program and then moved to China to oversee the building of a film plant. Ed retired from Kodak in 2002 and he spent the next several years traveling the world.



Ed loved recreation. Bicycle rides were frequent and would cover thirty or more miles. He was an avid walker and would walk a minimum of four miles everyday. His favorite walks included metro parks, state parks or suburban neighborhoods. Ed enjoyed tennis. While at Kodak, he started and ran a tennis league of over four hundred participants.



Ed was always looking to meet new people and strike up conversations. A trip to the store, or one of his walks could easily end in conversation with a new friend. He could converse on nearly any subject but, a favorite was always about his world travel. He enjoyed describing foreign cultures to people from a mid-western American point of view.



Ed spent most of his retirement afternoons visiting his family. He enjoyed reconnecting with his aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He began collecting photographs of family ancestors from the late 1800's to present. He was always eager to hear any stories of family and would document and share these.



Edward is survived by his wife, Cao Ming; brothers, Roland and Robert; sister, Beda Bevington; sons, Edward E (Allison) Wagner, Jr., William W (Tammy) Wagner; grandchildren, Zackery, Mackenzie, Melissa (Brittney), Austin and Berkeley Wagner, Teresa (Michael), Addyson, Dallas and Aryanna Fondessy, William Jr. (Molly), Ryan and Remi Wagner, Angelika (Jake) Butler; and close nephew, Daniel Truman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edith (Granger) Wagner, brother George, sister Sharon (Truman).



Ed's family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Bay Park Hospital, Regency Hospital, Orchard Villa and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their care.



Visitation will be held at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon OH, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m until the start of funeral services at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at



hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019