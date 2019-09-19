Home

Edward Eugene Lipe

Edward Eugene Lipe Obituary
Edward Eugene Lipe

It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Eugene Lipe announce his passing on September, 16, 2019. His passing was peaceful, and his family was near his side. Edward was 88, born on May 23, 1931, and was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Eugene Lipe.

Edward was a U.S. veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. His favorite pastimes were watching sports and spending time with family, and prior to his decline in health he was an avid golfer. He will be fondly remembered for his caring nature and quirky sense of humor.

Edward was a wonderful and loving father, and he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. It brings his family great comfort to know he is reunited with his parents - who he often spoke of with deep reverence. Edward will be dearly missed, and the many fond memories he leaves behind will be forever cherished. His services will be private.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
