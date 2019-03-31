Edward G. Becker



Edward G. Becker, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1930 to Julia and Edward Becker. He grew up in the Birmingham neighborhood, attending St. Stephen's Elementary School and Central Catholic High School. Ed married Joanne Roszyk on September 15th, 1956. They were married for 56 years before she preceded him in death in 2012.



Ed worked a variety of jobs before completing a successful career with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons locally and on trips to Canada, Southern Ohio and Pennsylvania. For many summers he shared with family and friends the Hungarian tradition of roasting szunti in his backyard topped with the abundant supply of vegetables from his large garden. Ed loved Notre Dame football and that legacy was passed down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many fall Saturdays included a family meal timed around the ND game. In his years as a Papa, Ed entertained his grandchildren with his original Muchey stories, highlighting the adventures of a character "no bigger than your thumb". He continued this tradition with his great-grandchildren who will always have fond memories of this special time spent with him.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Margie (Toots) Torda with whom he shares a special bond; daughter Karen (Greg) Bade; sons Mark and Ken Becker; grandchildren Rachel (Mike) Trinity, Nick (Melissa) Bade, Bradley (Karissa) Becker, Zach Becker and Kaylee Miller; great grandchildren Karissa, Kathryn and Bethany Trinity, Joey and Olivia Becker.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John XXIII Parish in Perrysburg with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Arrangements are being handled by the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home in Rossford. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence, a Program of the Ability Center, 5605 Monroe Street, Sylvania Ohio 43560. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019