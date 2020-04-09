|
|
Deacon Edward G. Davis
Deacon Edward G. Davis transitioned on April 6, 2020. He was born May 28,1951, in San Augustine, Texas, to Ernest Watts and Annie B. Davis.
Edward taught at Toledo Public Schools for 31 years. Several years in elementary and 20 years at Jesup W. Scott High School. He was loved by all the students, and he also coached football at Scott and Waite High Schools. He never met a stranger, he loved to talk.
He is survived by wife, Brenda A. Davis; step daughters, Doris M. Brooks and Tina A. Brooks; siblings 5 sisters, 2 brothers; step mother, Thelma Watts; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, godsons and friends.
Services will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Southern Missionary Baptist Church, viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with private service to follow at 4:30 p.m., Rev. Roger Carson pastor, interment Roberts Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Augustine, TX. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020