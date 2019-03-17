Edward G. Francis



Edward G. Francis, 74, of Toledo, OH passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019. Ed was born on January 26, 1945 to Albert Francis and Adele (Simon) Francis. He grew up in the "North End" of Toledo influenced by the Lebanese neighborhood, which he recalled as "the best". That upbringing taught him to value faith and family and gave him an understanding that freedom and citizenship in the United States was an honor and privilege. After graduating from Central Catholic in 1963, he married the love of his life, Lynette (Haddad) Francis on June 29, 1968 and together they raised two children. In 1972, Ed left a job at Champion Sparkplug to open Toledo Tobacco and Candy Wholesale with his father-in-law Czar Haddad. In 1985, they sold the tobacco and candy business and opened H & F Refrigeration, from which he had yet to retire. Throughout his life he was a member of the Toledo Kirby Club, J & M Social Club, Friendly Center Alumni, Toledo Yacht Club and St. Joseph's Parish in Downtown Toledo. Though he never thought of himself as extraordinary, he lived an extraordinary life which included being "famous" for strategic card playing, cooking delicious meals, and being a man of few words that touched hearts by his example.



Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Lynette; daughter, Anna (Scott) Allegrini; son, Joseph (Anita) Francis; grandchildren, Alex, Nathaniel, Kam, Jon, Noah, Alexis, and James; sister, Gayle (Michel) Ghareeb, brother Michael (Kristie) Francis, sisters-in-law Yvonne Francis and Virginia Francis, and brother-in-law Royce (Helen) Haddad. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Sam. He leaves behind relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.



Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM. A Requiem Mass will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. A private interment will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019