Edward G. TaylorEdward G. Taylor, age 88, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 30, 2020. Ed was born to Richard and Beatrice (Lebowsky) Taylor on October 12, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ed worked for Sun Oil for 20 years before starting Ed Taylor Heating. He semi-retired in the early 90s but continued to run service calls. Ed was a former member of the Arthur Daly American Legion and Harbor View Yacht Club. He was a strong, hardworking provider for his loving family. As the rock of his family he was a wonderful husband, father and papa. Ed was a story teller with a great sense of humor. He loved boating and fishing. In his younger years, he golfed and bowled.Ed is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Louise; children, Debbie (Dom) Goings, Keith (Joy) Taylor, LaRae (John) Taylor, and Renee (Rick) Stoldt; grandchildren, Brandon (Erin), Matt, Brad (Gaby), Danielle, Michael, Lauren (Trent), Justin and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Bella Rose, Stella, Norah, Camryn, Gia and Demi; sisters, Janet Gollihar and Sharon Wise; brothers, Ray (Sharon), Johnny (Martha), Jerry, Paul (Denise) and Jimmy (Janet); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rich, Harvey, Norm, Gene and sister, JoAnne.Friends and Family may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. Services will be private. A livestream will be available at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Interment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are appreciated to a veteran's organization of your choice.