Edward Henry Oetzel
Edward Henry Oetzel, age 85 of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020 at Flower Hospital. He was born January 30, 1935 in Toledo, to Fred and Signe (Lindblom) Oetzel and attended Sylvania Burnham High School where he played football. He served two tours in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Ed was employed with General Motors and owned and operated a wholesale parts delivery business. In November 1970 he married the love of his life Arlene (Burns) Oetzel. Ed loved the outdoors and working in his garden. He enjoyed going to classic car shows, Mud Hen games, watching PBS and fishing in Canada and Lake Erie. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for 67 years.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including, Gail Gleason Federowicz (Joe) and Kay (Tom) Spooner, along with his friends from church and the Sylvania Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene in 2007; sister, Betty Gleason and brother, Karl Oetzel.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd) from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Military honors and committal services will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all events. The 12:30 p.m. funeral ceremony can be viewed via livestream by clicking "watch now" on the "Tribute Wall" of Ed's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
where fond memories and condolences may also be shared.
A special thank you to the Lakes of Sylvania. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Toledo Humane Society as Ed had a special love for all animals including his cat Lil Red.