Edward Henry Schwake
Edward Henry Schwake, age 84, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Edward was born on March 3, 1935 to Edward and Marie (Konker) Schwake. After attending Macomber High School, he joined the Navy Reserves and married the love of his life, Shirley, on June 7, 1958. Together, they raised four children.
Edward enjoyed spending summers with his family at their cottage on Dewey Lake near Onsted, Michigan, where he loved boating and water skiing. In 1998, Edward retired from Chrysler TMP after 30 years, then he and Shirley split their time between their home in Ohio, the cottage, and their winter home in Florida. He was a proud Freemason and a long time member of Harbor View Yacht Club. Family and friends who knew Edward would describe him as an ornery, yet devoted and respected husband, father and papa.
Edward is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; his four children, Edward (Gail) Schwake, Sheila (Ron) Vincent, Linda Schwake, and Kevin Schwake; his 12 grandchildren and his six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Schwake.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 15 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 3934 W. Laskey Rd. in Toledo at 11 a.m. with a service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to a local .
