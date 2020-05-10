Edward J. Hackett
Edward J. Hackett, age 83 of Toledo, passed away May 4, 2020. Edward was born to Thomas and Ethel (Tennant) Hackett on June 9, 1936, in Cleveland, OH. Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara J. (Welliver). They married on March 17, 1956. He had six children, Michelle (Ben) Deccola, Monica (Kevin) Kolovich, Maurita (Sanford) Mendelson, Maureen (Roman) Oliynyk, Edward and Mark Hackett. He had twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas F. Hackett. He graduated from St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (Reserve) and received an honorable discharge in 1959. While supporting his family, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1967, after attending night classes. He worked in Industrial Sales for several companies in Cleveland and Chicago, including Robert Irsay Co., writing proposals for refrigeration and heating systems.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Edward J. Hackett, age 83 of Toledo, passed away May 4, 2020. Edward was born to Thomas and Ethel (Tennant) Hackett on June 9, 1936, in Cleveland, OH. Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara J. (Welliver). They married on March 17, 1956. He had six children, Michelle (Ben) Deccola, Monica (Kevin) Kolovich, Maurita (Sanford) Mendelson, Maureen (Roman) Oliynyk, Edward and Mark Hackett. He had twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas F. Hackett. He graduated from St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (Reserve) and received an honorable discharge in 1959. While supporting his family, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1967, after attending night classes. He worked in Industrial Sales for several companies in Cleveland and Chicago, including Robert Irsay Co., writing proposals for refrigeration and heating systems.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.