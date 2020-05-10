Edward J. Hackett
1936 - 2020
Edward J. Hackett

Edward J. Hackett, age 83 of Toledo, passed away May 4, 2020. Edward was born to Thomas and Ethel (Tennant) Hackett on June 9, 1936, in Cleveland, OH. Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara J. (Welliver). They married on March 17, 1956. He had six children, Michelle (Ben) Deccola, Monica (Kevin) Kolovich, Maurita (Sanford) Mendelson, Maureen (Roman) Oliynyk, Edward and Mark Hackett. He had twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas F. Hackett. He graduated from St. Edward High School, Lakewood, OH in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (Reserve) and received an honorable discharge in 1959. While supporting his family, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1967, after attending night classes. He worked in Industrial Sales for several companies in Cleveland and Chicago, including Robert Irsay Co., writing proposals for refrigeration and heating systems.

Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
May 7, 2020
Dad was such a large resource of historical facts. He had an amazing memory loved reading historically informative books. The smile from his photo from age 7 wearing his sailor's outfit is the same smile I I see when I remember his facial expressions. He was quite proud of his kids and he was very much in love with my mother. We will miss you, Dad.
Maureen Hackett
Daughter
May 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Caroline Connor
Family
